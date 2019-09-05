Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Bettendorf, IL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Bettendorf, IA
Harold O. Jones


1918 - 2019
Harold O. Jones Obituary

Harold O. Jones

September 9, 1918-September 3, 2019

SPRINGFIELD-Harold O. Jones, 100, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Regency Healthcare Center in Springfield.

A celebration of Harold's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at the First Baptist Church Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harold was born on September 9, 1918 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of Richard and Maude (Hockings) Jones. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On August 22, 1942, he married Alyce Frantz in Kahoka, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 1983. On August 23, 1985, he married Helen Anderson - Frantz in Bettendorf, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 1998. Harold retired in 1982 from Alcoa after 25 years of service as a shear operator. He was a member of the Alcoa Retirees Club and First Baptist Church, Bettendorf.

He is survived by his son, Randy (Paula) Jones of Springfield; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Brown of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Joy (Rick) Smith of Prescott, Arizona; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 5, 2019
