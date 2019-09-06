|
|
Phyllis Arlene (Moeller) Juchter
April 21, 1924-September 5, 2019
BENNETT-Phyllis Arlene (Moeller) Juchter, 95, passed away at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Iowa on September 5, 2019. A time of visitation will be held at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton on September 9, where family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the start of the funeral service at 10:30 AM. A graveside service will immediately follow the funeral at Inland Cemetery in Bennett with a luncheon at the Bennett American Legion. A memorial fund has been established for Bennett Ambulance Service. Online Condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis was born to Ernest and Elsie (Schnoor) Moeller on April 21, 1924 in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport Central High School and furthered her education at AIC. On September 29, 1945, Phyllis was united in marriage to Donald Martin Juchter at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Together they raised three children and later had the privilege of being grandparents. Phyllis spent her employment years at Hickey Bros, Davenport, Horstman's Store, Bennett Feed, and at Bennett Grain as a bookkeeper until she retired in 1993. She loved to play cards with the Mother's Night Out Club and was a part of Leidertaufel Ladies, and Women of the Moose. Phyllis often spent time doing everything from baking, canning, sewing, crocheting, and traveling. She was known for her big garden, bottle feeding lambs, and putting cookies in Pringle's Cans.
Phyllis is survived by her three children Denny (Cathy) Juchter, Richard (Pat) Juchter, Nancy (Jim) Schneckloth; 9 grandchildren Schaun, Jeff, Jamie, Dicharry, Brandi, Trisha, Shane, Kurt, Chad; 22 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 6, 2019