|
Daryl Eugene Buffington
June 30, 1932-September 4, 2019
BUFFALO, IA-Funeral services Daryl Eugene Buffington, 87, of Buffalo, will be 1:00 pm on Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church, Buffalo, IA. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 11:00 am to service time at the Church. The family has requested that friends wear casual attire. Private family graveside services will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, where military rites will be conducted by the Walcott American Legion, Walcott.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Daryl passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.
Daryl Eugene Buffington was born on June 30, 1932 in Cairo, IA, the son of Reid and Lula (Hill) Buffington. He married Leota Pross on June 12, 1955 in Charles City, IA. He worked as a millwright at Ralston Purina for 34 years, retiring in 1993. Daryl graduated from Columbus Jct. High School in 1950.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Buffalo, the Walcott American Legion and Buffalo Volunteer Fire Dept. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife, Leota of Buffalo, children; Fred (Diane) Buffington of Buffalo, Martin (Lisa) Buffington of Wellford, SC, Tracy Buffington of Buffalo, David (Tom Nickel) Buffington of Omaha, Richard (Robyn) Buffington of Coal Valley IL, Barbara (Darrell) Smith of Durant, Paula Hammond of Blue Grass, Mickey (Dennis Tish) James (a special niece) of Thornburg, IA, 6 grandchildren, Leeanna (Brett) Ellis, Anthony "A.J." Smith, Megan (Jeramy) Steinecke, Kelsey (Matt) Huinker, Regyn Buffington, Rylan Buffington, 2 great-grandchildren, JoLee Steinecke, BeaJae Steinecke, brothers; Leslie Buffington of Buffalo, Paul Buffington of Columbus Jct., Keith Buffington of Bethalto, IL., sisters, Virginia Barrick and Mildred Van Acker, both of Muscatine, IA. and sister-in-law, Jonnie Rae Munding of Toledo, OH
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Alan Buffington, Benny Buffington and sisters, Judy Wise and Carolyn Weilbrenner.
Memorials may be directed to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities or Calvary Lutheran Church, Buffalo.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf and Dr. Niral Tilala for their care during Daryl's illness.
