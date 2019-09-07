|
Lorraine A. (Jabus) Deaton
July 28, 1929-August 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Lorraine A. (Jabus) Deaton, 90, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Monday at the funeral home from 9:00 until the service time. Mrs. Deaton died Thursday, Aug. 15, at Genesis Medical Center, E. Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Born at home on July 28, 1929 near LaSalle, Ill., Lorraine moved with her family to Davenport where her mother joined several sisters at a coat-making plant supporting the World War II effort. She graduated from Davenport High School, and then worked briefly for the telephone company where she established relationships with people who would become life-long friends. Family relationships remained an important part of her life. Family included her husband, brothers and sisters, in-laws, three children, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, many of whom lived in the Quad-Cities Area.
She married Jack H. Deaton from Glamorgan, Virginia in 1951 at Holy Family Catholic Church, eventually settling in Northwest Davenport where they established a home. She was active in the church where she participated in community organizations and worked in the school lunch program. She was particularly proud of her volunteer work with the Girl Scouts where she mentored many young girls.
After her husband died in an industrial accident on Feb. 1, 1969, she found work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She made a career at the Corps, retiring in 1990 as Equal Employment Opportunity Officer for the Rock Island District. While there she was named Woman of the Year.
In retirement Lorraine remained active in the community. Among other volunteer positions, in recent years she worked at the public library where she helped staff the used book store.
Lorraine Deaton was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Mae (Nadolski) Jabus and William Dziabas; sisters Winifred Plantan (Hank) and Catherine Nash (Vince); and brothers Richard Robbins (Dorothy) and William Jabus (Marilyn).
Survivors include son Paul Deaton (Jacqueline) of Solon, daughter Patricia Deaton and son Jack Deaton Jr., both of Davenport, and a granddaughter Elizabeth Deaton of Orlando, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local Girl Scout troop or Girl Scouts of America at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/adults/donate.html.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.