Linda A. Childe
September 3, 2019
DAVENPORT-Linda A. Childe, 79, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.
She is survived by her children, Alison (Steven) Brooks and Graeme (Cindra) Childe, all of Davenport; brother, Jon (Patricia) Carlson of Moscow, Iowa; cousin, Pamela (Marv) Mertens of Davenport; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 8, 2019