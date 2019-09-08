|
Eric T. Nelson
July 31, 1965- August 26, 2019
DAVENPORT-Memorial services to celebrate the life of Eric T. Nelson, 54, of Davenport, will be 11:00AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday 10:00am until the service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Saginaw Historical Society. Eric passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Eric Thelander Nelson was born July 31, 1965 in Saginaw, Michigan, a son of Dr. Robert E. and Jessie (Huthwaite) Nelson. He graduated from the Gow School in New York where he excelled in lacrosse. He attended Landmark College earning an associate degree in 1987 and the Gemological Institute of America, California graduating in 1994. He was united in marriage to Mary C. Ceja, November 21, 1992 at Countryside Presbyterian Church, Saginaw, Michigan.
Eric worked for Dow Chemical, Midland, Michigan and LogCon Group, a logistics consulting firm in Davenport until 2014.
Eric was a member of SAR (Son's of American Revolution). He enjoyed being part of the Saginaw Historical Society, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, and placing flags on the graves of military personnel at the Rock Island National Cemetery for Memorial Day. Eric also enjoyed golf, coin collecting and Yahtzee.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, Davenport; father, Dr. Robert Nelson, Saginaw, Michigan, siblings: Erin (Paul) Ricciuti, Davenport and David (Melinda) Nelson, Maputo, Mozambique, a brother-in-law, Jeffery Ceja, Saginaw, Michigan; nieces and nephews: Jordan (Will) Coutret, Remi Ricciuti, Ryan (Celina) Ceja, Morgan (Kory) Ceja, Madison Ceja, and Jeffery Ceja; step-grandmother, Motoko F. Huthwaite, Westland, Michigan, and stepmom-in-law, Marie Ceja; his feline pals: Fiona, Emma, Sophie, Gooby, and Hobbes.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his in-laws, Josephine and Noel Ceja.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com