Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
First Congregational U.C.C.
DeWitt, IA
Phyllis Mae (Ralph) Jansen


1934 - 2019
Phyllis Mae (Ralph) Jansen Obituary

Phyllis Mae (Mrs. Ralph) Jansen

June 7, 1934-September 6, 2019

DEWITT-Phyllis Mae (Mrs. Ralph) Jansen, 85, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Friday September 6, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Phyllis was born June 7, 1934, in DeWitt, Iowa to Clarence and Lillian (Potter) Hanssen. After graduating from DeWitt High School in 1952 she worked as secretary for the school until 1965. She married Ralph Jansen on July 10, 1954, at the First Congregational Church in DeWitt. Phyllis was a homemaker, raising three children. She later worked for the church as secretary.

Phyllis was a longtime and active member of the First Congregational U.C.C. in DeWitt. She was an avid bowler and served as president of the Cross-County Bowling League. Phyllis also enjoyed knitting, coloring, reading, baking, coffee with her friends, spending time with family, attending grandchildren's activities, and cheering on her beloved Cubs.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Jane) and their children, Christopher, Kaytlyn, Kaytlinn (Adam) Barr, Keeley; Scott (Jennifer) and their children, Brandon, and Will; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Kaiden, Greyson, and Emmalinn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Michelle; and a granddaughter, Jaylinn.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the First Congregational U.C.C., DeWitt. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 8, 2019
