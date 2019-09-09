|
Carol Frees
July 16, 1947-September 4, 2019
WHEATLAND-Carol Frees, 72, of Wheatland, Iowa, died Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.
Carol Ann Jensen Frees was born July 16, 1947, in Davenport to Carl and Elaine (Grimm) Jensen. She was a 1965 graduate of Northeast High School, Goose Lake. She attended the University of Iowa where she studied horticulture. Carol was licensed in insurance and real estate working in the surrounding communities. She married Lawrence A. Frees November 23, 1968, in Clinton. The couple were blessed with two daughters. Larry preceded Carol in death December 8, 2007.
She had a great love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Carol carved hundreds of crosses which she would hand out to others with a blessing. She enjoyed music, playing guitar, giving lessons writing songs and publishing them. Carol loved flowers, stained glass work and most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Carrie A. Clark-Hanrahan of Wheatland and Krista R. Berns of Mitchellville; grandchildren, Lawren, Laynie, Kaytland "Tator" and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kamron, Aaliyah, Kayleigh, Natileigh and Avreé; siblings, Eileen Jensen-Burnham of South Glens Falls, New York, Emily (Gary) Jensen-Krambeck of Calamus and Patsy Jensen-Dunn of Ainsworth; nieces and nephews.
Preceding Carol in death in addition to her husband are her parents; her granddaughter, Caylee and her brother, Carl Jensen, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt from 10:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The Rev. Eric Obermann will officiate.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.