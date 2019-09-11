|
Jesse Wilson
September 6, 1938-September 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Jesse Wilson, died unexpectedly September 7, 2019, at the age of 81 at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Jesse is survived by his sons, Stephen and Timothy Wilson; his step daughters, Tracy (Porfirio) Rodriguez, Tina Burge, and Tricia (Kevin) Gross; his 12 grandchildren; and his sister, Belle (Charles) Rosenberry. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Wilson.
Jesse was born in Kell, Illinois to Ira Mason and Lasca Wilson. He attended Rock Falls High School, Class of 1957. Jesse worked for the phone company for 43 years. He led his life by example and never asked anyone to do anything that he wasn't willing to do himself.
Jesse never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone in need. It only took once to meet Jesse and you knew what a special guy he was. Jess loved to cheer on the Bears, Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and any activity that involved his grandkids.
A celebration of Jesse's life is scheduled for Saturday, September 14 at the Riverfront Grill 4619 34th Street Court Rock Island from 1-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Courageous in memory of Jesse Wilson. P.O. Box 418 Monticello, Iowa 52310.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 11, 2019