Ramona G. McCray
November 27, 1936-August 21, 2019
MOLINE-Ramona Grace Grissom McCray, Moline, entered life on November 27, 1936; and celebrated her sunset on August 21, 2019. Ramona spent her last years in Chicago close to her daughter, Judith McCray; with frequent visits from sons, Gregory (Sharon) McCray, Michael (Julie) McCray, and daughter Susan Armstrong. Her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews called and visited often, including her brother, Roger Grissom (Los Angeles).
Ramona loved her 80+ plus years in the Mississippi River valley - manifesting a remarkable life. She was loved by many; and a comfort to even more. She married James McCray on September 27, 1956 enjoying over 50 years of marriage until his death in 2007. Ramona and Jim owned McCray Accounting for 35 years providing business advice and income tax services to prominent and diverse clients. Ramona was very involved in the community, including teaching children to read, volunteering at the Moline Public Library, her church, and in local & national politics.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, James R. McCray Jr; her sister, Jean Anna Cooper; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Steverson; her mother, Edmonia Swancy Grissom; her father, Jerry Grissom; her father & mother-in-law, James & Olivia McCray; and brother Kenneth Mason.
She is survived by her brother Roger, her four children, 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We miss her greatly.
Please join the family on September 21 for the Memorial for Ramona McCray at Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52807; with visitation at 1 pm and service beginning at 2 pm. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities (www.uucqc.org), as Ramona greatly admired and supported its social justice and service activities around the world.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 14, 2019