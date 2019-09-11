Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Legacy Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Legacy Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Kay


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Kay Obituary

Thomas W. Kay

February 17, 1948-September 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Thomas W. Kay 71, of Davenport, died Tuesday September 3 at Genesis Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Services for Tom will be held on Friday September 13, at Legacy Baptist Church in Davenport. The family will greet people from 5:00-6:00pm and the service will follow immediately after at Legacy.

Tom was born February 17, 1948 in Plainfield New Jersey to William and Rita Kay. He married Jan Hoeft in May of 1974 in Cedar Rapids Iowa. Tom and Jan moved to Bettendorf, where they raised their children and watched their grandchildren grow. Tom worked as the National Sales Manager for Tomar Electronics for 23 years. He was an avid golfer and car enthusiast. Tom was also a lifelong musician, who loved his guitars. He was also an active member of his beloved church Legacy Baptist in Davenport.

He is survived by his mother Rita Kay and brothers Doug and William Kay of Cedar Rapids, his son Matt Kay of Colorado, daughter Robyn (Dan) Leiby of Bettendorf and granddaughters Kylie Kay, Makenna, Addi, and Ellie Leiby.

Tom was preceded in death by his father William Kay, and his wife Jan M. Kay.

Online condolence to www.WeertsFH.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now