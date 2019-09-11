Home

1923 - 2019
Sister Pauline Logsdon Obituary

Sister Pauline Logsdon

April 5, 1923-September 6, 2019

CLINTON-Sister Pauline Logsdon, 96, passed away at The Alverno on Friday, September 6, 2019, exactly 78 years from the day of her entrance into the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, Iowa, on September 6, 1941. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday Sept. 14th at the Canticle, 843 13th Ave. N., Clinton. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 – 8 PM at the Canticle, where a rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM and a Scripture Service at 6:30 PM. Burial will be at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.

Sister Pauline was born on April 5, 1923, in St. Patrick, Missouri, the daughter of William and Nora Logsdon. She graduated from St. Patrick Elementary and High School in St. Patrick, MO, and entered the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, Iowa, on September 6, 1941.

Sister Pauline's teaching ministry included classroom teaching, catechetical work, and gifted education for students from fourth grade through college. She taught at St. Patrick's School in Clinton and at St. Francis de Paula School, Chicago, Illinois, and was a science and theology instructor at Mount St. Clare Academy & College. She served in Chulucanas, Peru, as Director of Catechetics and at Mary Star of the Sea School, Freeport, Grand Bahamas, where she established a program for gifted students. In 1990, she founded the Enrichment Program for Gifted Students at St. Gerald School, Oak Lawn, Illinois, and was its coordinator until her retirement in 2004.

She is survived by her brothers Bernard (Joan) of Keokuk, Iowa; Donald (Wanda) of Moline, Illinois; and Steven (Georgia) of Temple, Texas; her sister-in-law Betty Logsdon of Kahoka, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of St. Francis with whom she shared life for 78 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers John, Joseph LeRoy, James, Robert, and Thomas, and her sister Alma. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 11, 2019
