Betty J. Wemmer Houseal
October 8, 1930-September 10, 2019
DAVENPORT-Betty J. Wemmer Houseal, 88, of Davenport, Iowa passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Silvercrest, Davenport, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Betty was born October 8, 1930, in Moline, IL to Bert and Hilda (Bergholm) Wemmer. She enjoyed bowling and taking her children on picnics on weekends in her younger years and later volunteering at Vanderveer and AMPS. She took great joy in feeding the squirrels and birds and taking care of her outdoor plants. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the boat with her friends for a meal and a little gambling. Betty also spent time crocheting, knitting, embroidering, and her favorite activity, reading. She was very proud of her family and shared their accomplishments with others.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children: Timothy (Kathy) Houseal, Hattiesburg, MS, Thomas (Lucy) Houseal, Vicksburg, MS, Nanette (Leland) Martin, Orion, IL, Jennifer Dryoel, Milan, IL, and Gwen (Rich) Aleksiejczyk, Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren: Alan (Linda) Reed, Laurel, MS, Amber (Chris) Pino, Kiln, MS, Nathan Reed, Washington, DC, Amanda Troutman, Laurel, MS, Sabrina Houseal, Portland, OR, Brandy Houseal, Salem, OR, Molly Martin, Marion, IA, Charles (Whitney) Martin, Reynolds, IL, Kate (John) Fisher, Coal Valley, IL, Hayley Dryoel, Peoria, IL, Austin (Jessica) Williams, Stockton, IA, Aaron (Lindsay) Williams, Bettendorf, IA and Joseph Aleksiejczyk, Davenport, IA; twenty-two great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild.