Marvella V. Fehling
September 12, 2019
LOWDEN – Marvella V. Fehling, age 99 of Lowden, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Wheatland Manor. Funeral services will be held on Monday September 16 at 10:30 A.M at Zion United Church of Christ with Reverend Stephen Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery south of Lowden. Visitation will be held on Sunday September 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence.
For a full obituary please visit www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 13, 2019