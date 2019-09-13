|
Edna Mae Nelsen Ehresman
September 12, 2019
TIPTON-Edna Mae Nelsen Ehresman, 102, of Tipton passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cedar Manor Nursing Home. A time of visitation will be held at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton on Sunday, September 15 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Funeral services will follow the next day, Monday, September 16 at 11:00 AM also at Fry Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established for Tipton Senior Dining Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 13, 2019