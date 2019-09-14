Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Terri Lou Vetter


1942 - 2019
Terri Lou Vetter Obituary

Terri Lou Vetter

October 30, 1942-September 12, 2019

DEWITT-Terri Lou Vetter, 76, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Thursday afternoon, September 12, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

She was born October 30, 1942, in DeWitt to the late Glenn and Florence (Harksen) Stout. Terri graduated from DeWitt Community High School in 1961. She married Murray S. Vetter November 19, 1961. The couple resided in DeWitt all of their married life where they raised their family. In addition to raising their family, Terri worked various jobs in the DeWitt area including Scott Drug, Ekstrand Elementary, MJ's East and Mac's Express. Terri and Murray purchased Harley's Tap, DeWitt in 1981 changing the name to Murf's Tap which they operated for 18 years. Murray preceded Terri on October 10, 1997.

Terri was an avid bowler and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends. Terri's two granddaughters were the joy of her life, loving and adoring them beyond words. She followed their many activities often making her famous brownies.

Surviving are her children, Jay of Davenport and Stacy of DeWitt; her granddaughters, Abigail Ellen and Payton Murray of DeWitt; a sister-in-law, Jordis Nelson of Davenport; nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Ruth Walrod.

Also preceding Terri in death were her sister and brother-in-law, Sabra Sue and Ronald Hovey and a brother-in-law, Jack Nelson.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Homes, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in the funeral home with The Rev. Stacy Grau Christianson officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 14, 2019
