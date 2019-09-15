|
|
Linda Lee Hennes
October 10, 1945-Sept. 12, 2019
On September 12, 2019, a humble and dedicated servant of the Lord gave up her Earthly confines and went on to her well-earned rest. Visitation will be held Monday September 16th from 530pm-730pm. Services will be held Tuesday September 17th, 2019 at 10am in the Runge Mortuary chapel. Memorials may be made in Linda's name to The Sisters of Humility.
Through her life and her deeds, Linda Lee Hennes (Oct. 10, 1945- Sept. 12, 2019) gave us many gifts. Gifts we will pass on to the grandchildren and great grandchildren she loved so much.
The first of these gifts is the gift of life-long learning. Linda valued education greatly. While she herself had a BA in Human Service (Marycrest, 1989), she stressed that education wasn't just about college or trade schools. Linda believed that books opened new worlds to the reader. She taught us to be grateful for the gifts education and reading can offer us.
The second is the gift of community service. Linda worked countless hours to clothe the needy and homeless at Sacred Heart and other charities. Linda even ran her own free clothing outlet downtown for a time. She also served our community as a social worker for Lutheran Social Service and FEMA. Linda taught us that we can make our community better by living our faith and acting with selflessness.
The third gift to be recorded here is the gift of love. Linda loved her family greatly. Even to the end of her days, as the light faded, her eyes shone when she saw grandchildren and great grandchildren. Linda worked untold hours to provide for her family. For this we are grateful.
Linda will find her beloved daughter Angela Hennes, her husband Bill Hennes, her parents, and brothers Danny and Lonny Rickets waiting for her when she returns home.
Linda is survived by her son Jeff Hennes (Tara Hennes), granddaughter Hailey Hennes, grandsons Matthew (Sarah) Hennes and Daniel Priester, and great grand children Harvey and Emeline Hennes. All of Davenport. As well as her siblings Nadine Haskins, Maxine Starks, Kathy Tobis, Jeanne Anderson , Richard Ricketts.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 15, 2019