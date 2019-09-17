|
Eugene F. Geist
August 20, 1925-September 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Eugene F. Geist, 94, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Fort Armstrong in Rock Island.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the .
Gene was born August 20, 1925 in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Adolph and Leona (Klaumann) Geist. Gene served his country in the United States Navy from 1943 – 1946. On June 23, 1956 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, he married Carolyn McElroy. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2005.
Gene worked as an insurance manager in the accounting department for Alter Barge Line, Inc. for over 30 years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, American Legion Post #26 in Davenport, and served as secretary for the Propeller Club of the Quad Cities.
Those left to honor his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Judy Geist of West Bend, Wisconsin; and friends, Megan and Dan Pena, and their family of Davenport, and Janice Moody of Vincennes, Indiana.
In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Lelia Miner.
Gene's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Gene's nurse, Angie, as well as the rest of the caring staff at Fort Armstrong for their loving care and support.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 17, 2019