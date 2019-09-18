|
Ann F. Kegarise
January 15, 1936- September 14, 2019
COLUMBUS, OH-Ann F Kegarise, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83, on September 14, 2019, in Franklin, TN.
Ann was born January 15, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, to John and Anna Shuttleworth. She graduated from Columbus North High School, and became a student at The Ohio State University, where she met Ron Kegarise. Ann received her B.S. in business on June 7, 1957, and married Ron the next day. Ron and Ann raised two kids, Jeff and Karen, in whom they instilled their love for family, adventure, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ann was truly the heart of her family. She personified love and acceptance and was the eternal optimist. She loved ice cream and everything sweet. Ann was very competitive, and always ready for a card game, board game, or trivia contest. This fierce determination helped her to fight her Parkinson's Disease for 24 years, and not let it define or limit her life. She was an avid sports fan who loved her Buckeyes and Titans, and attended 24 NCAA Final Fours, 32 Drake Relays, the Rose Bowl, the Pan Am Games, and too many basketball and football games to count.
Ann's love for children and charity led her to become a professional clown. She donated her time as Sweetheart the Clown (with cotton candy-colored hair), performing at numerous nonprofit events with Ron as Sloopy the Clown, and Karen as Berry the Clown.
Ann will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Ron Kegarise; her son, Dr. Jeff (Dr. Susan) Kegarise; daughter, Karen (Chuck) Barber; grandchildren, Christen Kegarise, Kevin Kegarise, Kelli (Jordan) Davis, Melanie Plunkett, and Lauren (Adam) Holt; great grandson, Clark Davis.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, with Rev. Bryan Brooks and Rev. Lynn Hill officiating. Interment at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.