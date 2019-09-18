|
Barbara E. Schroeder
December 20, 1936-September 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Barbara E. Schroeder, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
Per her request, there will be no services or visitation and private services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park.
Barbara was born December 20, 1936 in Los Angeles, the daughter of Michael & Ellen (Cronau) Norpel. She was united in marriage to Elmer L. Schroder Jr. on December 29, 1983 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2012.
Barbara had been employed at Target in shipping & receiving. She loved the company of her dogs and her family.
Those left to honor Barbara's memory include her daughters, Lori Boley and Lesley Lueders of Davenport; several grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Bennett of Monmouth, Nancy (Gaylord) Ralston of Clinton and Sally (Clif) Siems of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Elmer; Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynne Lueders; and her grandson, Jared Boley.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 18, 2019