Nancy Lynn Christisen
May 8, 1942-September 17, 2019
BLUE GRASS-Nancy Lynn Christisen, 77, a resident of rural Blue Grass, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22nd at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to .
Nancy was born May 8, 1942 in Davenport, the daughter of William and Harriet Clark. She was a 1960 graduate of Assumption High School. On April 23, 1966 in Moline, she married David Christisen.
Nancy enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, Yahtzee, bowling, and board games. She enjoyed attending music festivals and stock car races.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, David; children, Duane (Stacey) Christisen of Muscatine, David Allen (Tina) Christisen of Bennett, Iowa, and Betsy (Dan) Larson of Rock Island, Illinois; step-daughter, Cindy (Dale) Fleenor of Ekron, Kentucky; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant daughter, Jane Leanne.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 19, 2019