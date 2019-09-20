|
Jack E. Kuehl
October 13, 1931-September 18, 2019
CLINTON-Jack E. Kuehl age 87 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Alverno. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 23rd at Prince of Peace. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Sunday, September 22nd at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Seth Paysen, Mitch Paysen, Patrick Knapp, Kaleb Knapp, Stephen Kuehl, Emily Kuehl and Kaden Kuehl. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Jack Erwin Kuehl was born on October 13, 1931 in Clinton, the son of Ervin and Katherine (Hughes) Kuehl. He graduated from CHS in 1949. He served in the US Army from 1950-1952. Jack married Darlene Shannon on July 9, 1955 in Clinton. He worked at DuPont as a machine operator for 32 years. Jack was a member of Prince of Peace and the Clinton AMVETS. He enjoyed bowling, billiards, gardening, wildlife, crossword puzzles and watching the Big Bang Theory TV show. Jack was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa State Cyclones fan. What he enjoyed most was watching his children and grandchildren sports and school activities.
Jack is survived by his wife Darlene; six children, Stephen (Linda) Kuehl of San Marcos, CA, Corinne (John) Paysen of Camanche, David (Marla) Kuehl of Camanche, Karen Kuehl of Clinton, Kevin (Norma) Kuehl of Columbus, OH and Robert (Cindi) Kuehl of Clinton; 14 grandchildren, Emily, Seth, Mitch, Jenna, Patrick, Hannah, Shannon, Kaleb, Emma, Paige, Morgan, Stephen, Jacklyn and Kaden; four great grandchildren, Kiera, Killian, Kinsley and Brynn; two step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; a brother Allen Luckritz; three sisters, Carol Winters, Judy Nissen and Peggy Whitted; a sister-in-law, Laurie Kuehl and several nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.