|
Robert Lee Graham
May 16, 1953-September 9, 2019
CHANDLER, AZ-Robert Lee Graham, formerly of East Moline, IL passed away Monday, September 9th at Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa, AZ surrounded by loving family. Bob was born May 16, 1953 in Rock Island, IL to Eugene and Marie Graham. He graduated from United Township High school in 1971. He married Deborah Guinn Smith in 1977.
An informal celebration of Bob's life will take place at 11am, October 12 on the Mississippi River in the Illinois Quad-Cities. An announcement of holding at either Illiniwek or Hampton Park will be distributed soon. If you have a motorcycle, ride it. If you have motorcycle clothes or bib overalls you are encouraged to wear them in Bob's honor. Stories you'd like to share will be treasured. We will gather after at Frank's Pizza in Silvis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or .
Bob was employed by Deere and Company until relocating in 1986 to CA where he worked at MGB ATE Fixturing. After a move to AZ, he settled working for Medtronic until retirement.
Bob was a Green Bay Packer, White Sox and ASU fan. If there was a football, baseball or basketball game on TV, he was watching it and calling the plays. He was fortunate to attend games in person more often once he was in CA and AZ. He followed NHRA drag racing and had personal interest as his brother is a racer. As a Harley Owners Group member, he rode many miles and attended state rallies in the west. His best trip was cross country with his son, Chris. He loved to fish and had every kind of boat-canoe, jon boat, ski boats and pontoon. There was a jet ski, too. Bob was a master fabricator and had the equipment to have his own machine shop at home. He had gone from punch press operator to machinist to toolmaker and on to CAD drawing. He loved his little Jack Russell, Rosie, and thought the world turned around her.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Marie. Survivors include his father, Eugene, Clinton, IN, his brother, Michael (BJ), Tempe, AZ, his brother, Thomas, Clinton, IN, his wife of 42 years, Deb, his son, Christian (Amy), Rosenberg, TX and son Joshua, Houston, TX; grandchildren Alexandria (David) Wilson, Morrisville, NC, Josephine Smith, Rosenberg, TX, Cinque Smith, Rosenberg, TX, Sawyer Graham, Houston, TX and Hudson Graham, Houston, TX and a great-granddaughter due in December.