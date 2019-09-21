|
Christopher Edward Croxton
August 2, 1979-September 18, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Christopher Edward Croxton, 40, of Davenport, will be 1:00 pm on Monday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 11:00 am to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Christopher passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Christopher was born on August 2, 1979 in Davenport. Parents are Chuck & Dee Dee Croxton of Davenport. Tom & Mary Cargill of Davenport. He married Autumn Hampton on October 21, 2000 in Davenport. He worked as sales manager for Abatement Specalist, Davenport. He received his Master in Business Administration from Prudue University.
Survivors include his wife, Autumn of Davenport, children, Ashlynn Croxton, Chloe Croxton, Emma Croxton, Ella Croxton and Brody Croxton, all of Davenport. He is also survived by his siblings, Justin Croxton of Davenport, Tom Cargill of St. Louis, Tim Cargill of DeWitt, Jessica Maxwell of DeWitt, Tessa Cargill of Davenport and step-sister, Teala Kaiser of Vancouver, WA.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter Croxton, Charlie Thornburg and Cleon and Darlene Walter.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 21, 2019