|
Howard E. Harkins
August 27, 1927-September 18, 2019
BETTENDORF-Howard E. Harkins, 92, a resident of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Celebration of Life Services for Howard will be held at a later date. Following Howard's wish cremation rites have been accorded. The Halligan - McCabe - DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Howard Eugene Harkins was born August 27, 1927 in Muscatine, County, Iowa, a son of Harry and Elma (Alres) Harkins. Howard was a jockey and rode his father's horses as a teenager in Muscatine. He proudly served in the Army during WWII.
He was united in marriage to Carol Ellen Peters in 1958 at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Together they enjoyed over 54 years of marriage. Carol preceded him in death February 21, 2012.
Howard had started out after high school as a heavy equipment operator, helping in the construction of the former, Alcoa. In 1959 he began Howard Music. As his coin operated machine business expanded he ventured in to sales and service, retiring in 2003 after 44years.
He had been a long time member of the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club and Lindsey Park Yacht Club, the Elks and the Davenport Shriners. He had been on the Board of Directors for both, ICMOA, Illinois Coin Machine Operators Association and AMOA, Amusement and Music Operators Association. He was also a charter member of the, IOMA, Iowa Operators of Music Amusements.
Memorials can be made to Handicapped Development Center.
Howard is survived by any beloved friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, two sisters, Phyllis Cole, Marilyn Nims, and three brothers, Max, Robert and Patrick
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting Howard's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.