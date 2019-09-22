|
Ruth A. Paustian
September 30, 1924-September 20, 2019
WALCOTT-Ruth A. Paustian, 94 of Walcott, IA, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Wheatland Manor Nursing Home.
Ruth was born in Muscatine County, IA on September 30, 1924 to Earl and Amanda (Klindt) Kraklio.
She graduated from Wilton High School in 1943 and from Marycrest College with a BA in Education.
Ruth married Melvin Paustian on June 15, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa. Melvin died on November 13, 2007.
Ruth taught in one-room schools in Scott County, Blue Grass Community Schools and retired from Pleasant View Elementary in Pleasant Valley, after 43 years of teaching.
She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, IA. She enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards and dancing with her late husband, Melvin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA.
Burial will take place in the Walcott Cemetery.
Ruth is survived by her three sons, Dennis Paustian of Torrence, CA, Randy (Dianne) Paustian of Davenport, and Greg (Carrie) Paustian of Dixon, Iowa; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren, sisters: Deloras Ruplinger and Sharon (Jim) Grunder and brothers Kenneth and Gary (Kaye) Kraklio.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; one great granddaughter, Tammy VanGoethem, sisters: Eleanor Moeller, Jacqueline Telsrow, Patricia Kraklio, Marion Kappeler and Phyllis Kappeler and brothers: Darius and Earl Kraklio.
Memorials may be given to Walcott Firefighters Inc. or Maysville Fire Department in her memory.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wheatland Manor for the loving care they provided to Ruth.
