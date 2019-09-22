Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
LuAnn A. "Annette" Cooper


1962 - 2019
LuAnn A. "Annette" Cooper Obituary

LuAnn A. "Annette" Cooper

May 25, 1962-September 19, 2019

CORALVILLE-LuAnn A. "Annette" Cooper, 57, a resident of Coralville, formerly of Davenport, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Memorial Funeral services to celebrate Annette's life will be 12:00p.m., Noon, Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown, Davenport. Honoring her wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Her family will greet friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Memorials may be made to her family.

LuAnn Antoinette Cooper was born May 25, 1962 in Davenport, the daughter of David and LuAnn (Lopez) Cooper. She was a 1980 graduate of Assumption High School.

Annette cherished her opportunity to be a stay at home mom. She truly dedicated herself to raising her four children. She enjoyed spending her time with family especially her grandchildren. In recent years she had worked as a pharmacy support person.

Those left to honor her memory include her children; Steven (Peggy McCoy), Davenport, Antonio, LeClaire, Mitchell, Hiawatha and Carolyn, North Liberty; three grandchildren; Abigail, Annabell and Andrew; her parents, LuAnn (Michael) Carney and David (Rhonda) Cooper, all of Davenport;

She was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Cooper, and her grandmother, Fanny Lopez.

Online condolences may be made to Annette's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 22, 2019
