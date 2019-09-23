|
|
Jane A. Thoms
March 5, 1930-September 20, 2019
CLINTON-Jane A. Thoms, age 89 of Clinton, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mercy One. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 24th at Lyons Trinity United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at the Pape Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM until the service time Tuesday at the church. Following the services cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Casket bearers will be her grandchildren.
Jane was born in Clinton on March 5, 1930, the daughter of John W. and Ruth (Zimmermann) Mohrman. She was the salutatorian of her Fulton High School graduating class of 1948. Jane married Richard W. "Dick" Thoms on January 3, 1953 in Omaha, NE. Jane had been employed with Fidelity Life Association for 16 years and later at Core Vens from 1972 to 1995. She was a member of Lyons Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a former member of the Women's Police Auxiliary. Jane enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. As an avid reader there probably wasn't a paper back romance novel she didn't read. Most books she began reading she finished the same day. She enjoyed her Aquacise Class at the YWCA, which she didn't begin until well into her 70's and continued until her passing. Jane loved to play Words with Friends, scrabble and solitaire on the computer and was known to face book into the wee hours of the morning. She devoted any extra time available to the church.
Jane is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dick; 4 children, Michael (Judith) Thoms of Estill Springs, TN, Barbara (Curt) Parrott of Urbandale, Connie (Pete) Brunson of Blue Grass, IA and Mark (Andrea) Thoms of Camanche; 13 grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew and Kenny Thoms, Carson and Kyle Walker, Chelsea Schroeder, Bryson Peters, Justin, Nate, Nick and Nolan Thoms, Sean Leeper and Lindsey Brown and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Frances; 3 brothers, John Mohrman, Frederick "Fritz" Mohrman and her twin brother James Mohrman and 3 sisters, Mary Elizabeth Mohrman, Ruth Buyer and Mynabelle Seligman. Memorials may be given in Jane's name to Lyons Trinity United Methodist Church General Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 23, 2019