|
|
Edward Donald Micka
September 10, 2019
DAVENPORT-Edward Donald Micka passed away at his residence in Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday, September 10th at the age of 68.
Edward is preceeded in death by his Father Edward Joseph Micka and survived by his mother Margaret F. Micka of Bradenton, Florida.
Edward is lovingly remembered by his eight brothers and sisters: William of Bellville, IL.; Kathleen of Fort Meyers, FL: James of Chattanooga, TN; Pamela of Princeville, IL; Mark of Rockton,IL; Deborah of Creswell, OR; Mike of Bettendorf, IA; John of Waukee, IA; and his loving nieces and nephews and many other relatives.
Edward was born in Harlan Kentucky in 1951. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1969. He joined the Air Force later on. He worked many jobs during his life. He often said "It's something to do" when something needed to get done no matter how small. He had a knack for both design and function and could create something beautiful out of practically nothing.
Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He usually got the first pheasant, hooked the biggest fish or finished strong in a wrestling match. He played hard and baseball was no exception If you were running the bases and Eddie had the ball, all I can say is "Good luck on getting to base safe."
Edward will be laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery at 1pm on Thursday, September 26th 2019 with military honors and burial. Those wishing to attend the service need to meet at Runge Mortuary by 12:30pm.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 24, 2019