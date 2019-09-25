|
Mary C. (Peggy) Brinkopf
June 26, 1926-September 22, 2019
KAPOLEI, HI-Mary C. (Peggy) Brinkopf, 93 of Kapolei, Hawaii passed away September 22nd in Ewa Beach. She was married to Harold Brinkopf in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on May 31, 1953. Survivors: Harold (married 66 years). One son Bradford Alan, his wife Kathy, two granddaughters Katrina and Amanda and 6 great grandchildren, Skyler, Ace, Xander, Sebastian, Oliver and Harper. A second son, Robert Brian, passed away in 2001, his wife My Ngoc Brinkopf of Honolulu also survives.
Peggy was born June 26, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Jefferson and Charlotte (Gray) Crawford. She was later adopted by Vernon Burge and attended school in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Peggy obtained her undergraduate degree from Georgetown College, Georgetown Kentucky and a graduate degree from the University of Iowa. She taught in secondary schools in Ottumwa and Bettendorf as well as at several colleges in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
She was active in theater her entire life; specifically, the Community Theater in Ottumwa, serving in many capacities, including president. She taught drama and theater for many years at Ottumwa Heights College and later at Blackhawk and Marycrest. Peggy also served for many years as a hostess and later as the Executive Director of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, and she spent one year in summer stock in the New England area.
Peggy, and her husband did extensive traveling, both in the USA and later overseas. After their retirement they spent the winters in Hawaii and summers in Moline.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran church in Davenport, Iowa and Saint Marks Lutheran church in Kaneohe, Hawaii. At the request of the deceased, cremation has been performed and no memorial service is planned. A celebration life reception in both Hawaii and Davenport will planned in a future date.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 25, 2019