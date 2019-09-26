|
|
Robert (Bob) Dean Dodd
April 18, 1944-September 19, 2019
DAVENPORT-Robert (Bob) Dean Dodd 75, died September 19, 2019 at the Columbia MO V.A. Hospital. He was born April 18, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa the son of Robert and Elladean (Wolverton) Dodd.
Bob graduated from West High School. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of several Bass Fishing clubs.
Survivors include wife Karen Dodd. Son Robert Dodd and wife Terri. Step-Children Johnna, Armond Jr, Kevin and wife, Kim.
Sisters, Nellie and husband Richard Shipley and Sharon Eubanks. Brother Clayton and wife Betty. Sister-in-Law Jackie and husband Chris Muma, Gerald and wife Susan. Brother-in-law Ronald Wells.
Granddaughters include Jessica Munro, Alyssa Caster-Reynolds and Taylor Dodd. Step-Grandchildren are Heather and husband Jesse, Raymond and wife Kayla, Jamie and wife Jessica, Shelby and friend Chris. Bob has several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
In addition to his parents Bob and Elladean Dodd, he was preceded in death by his Brother-in-Law John Eubanks and nephew Brandon Dodd. Sister -in-Law Jerry Wells.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob on October 19, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th Street, Davenport, Iowa from 11 to 2.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 26, 2019