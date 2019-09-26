|
|
Joseph "Joe" Medina
December 12, 1954-September 24, 2019
BETTENDORF-Joseph "Joe" Medina, 64, of Bettendorf, IA. passed away on September 24, 2019 at Unity Point Rock Island, IL. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to The . Online condolences may be expressed at www. Weertsfh.com
Joe was born on December 12, 1954 in Rock Island, IL. He was united in marriage to Theresa Stansbury on June 30, 2006. Joe worked for John Deere as a forklift operator, retiring in 2003.
Joe's hobbies included working on cars, especially Cadillacs. In the past he enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a dog lover and enjoyed spending time in the sun in Florida, but his main joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife Theresa; children, Alicia (Joseph) Sammon, Maria (Jason) Hamann, Christopher Cutler; stepchildren, James (Kim) Stansbury, Mike (Christy) Stansbury and 13 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by many loving family members.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 26, 2019