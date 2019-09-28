|
|
Steven (Steve) Lowell Teel
March 24, 1950-September 24, 2019
BUFFALO-Steven Lowell Teel "Steve", 69, of Buffalo IA. Made his journey to heaven on September 24th 2019. He was surrounded and comforted by his loved ones at home in Buffalo. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made directly to the family.
Steve was born on March 24th 1950 in Davenport. He was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Stout on March 20th 1971. Steve worked at Linwood Mining and Minerals. He retired after 48 years of employment at Linwood as an end loader operator.
Steve had many interests including gardening; he planted a garden every spring and many flowers around his home with his wife. He was an avid woodworker, hunter, fisherman, and loved being outside. He was forever tinkering in his shed. In his younger years he also coached his son's baseball teams. He loved NASCAR, the Vikings and Iowa Hawkeye Football. Above all he valued spending time with his family, including those who weren't blood related but treated no different in his eyes and heart. His door was always open and his home was always full. He is deeply missed by so many.
Survivors include his loving wife Patricia; children Danny (Kelly) Hagberg, Diane (Mark) Miller, Melissa (Gary) Bowers, Steven Jr (Lynnette) Teel, Kimberly (Cody) Tucker, Brent (Stacie) Teel, Mindy (Andrew) Bartelson, Eric (Jill) Teel, 35 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, brothers; Jerry (Janet) Teel, David (Sue) Teel, sisters; Cathy Teel, Jennifer (Paul) Hamilton, and his ever faithful 4-legged companion Raph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Maggie and Ted, brothers; Jimmy, Mark, and Rick, sisters; Marlene and Nancy, a grandson Trey, and great-granddaughter Lydia.
The Teel family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Point Hospice.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 28, 2019