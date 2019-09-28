Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
1938 - 2019
David M. Gold Obituary

David M. Gold

September 30, 2019-September 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-David M. Gold, 81, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at ManorCare Utica Ridge in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29th at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

David was born January 7, 1938 in Davenport, the son of Clarence and Pauline (Bell) Gold. On June 6, 1959 in Davenport, he married Kathleen Kelly.

David worked for the Davenport Fire Department and retired from Alcoa as a machine operator. He was a member of the Izaac Walton League and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kathleen "Kate"; children, Deanna Gold of Davenport, Michael (Tina) Gold of Davenport, and Scott Gold of Arlington, Texas; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Paula Blocker of Bettendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Mark Gold.

Online condolences may be made to David's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 28, 2019
