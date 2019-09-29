|
Verna I. Wiepert-Lynch
December 15, 1943-September 12, 2019
MOLINE-Verna I. Wiepert-Lynch, 75, of Moline, IL formerly from Clinton and Camanche, Iowa passed Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Overlook Village. Per Verna's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Private family services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Clinton Humane Society and Davenport Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Verna was born December 15, 1943 in Clinton County to Herbert C. and Violet (Newsom) Wiepert. She was united in marriage to Leslie Lynch. Verna graduated high school in Camanche and attended Mount Saint Claire College in Clinton. She worked as a payroll, keypunch operator and later became a CNA, working for over thirty years at Alverno Health Care and Bluff Terrace, Clinton, Iowa. Verna's fur babies were her life.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters: Brenda (Dan) Jobst, Davenport, Iowa and Linda (John) Laake, Bettendorf, Iowa; nephew, Christopher (Chas) Wiepert; four nieces: Erica Ewoldt, Ashley Wiepert, Jenna Wiepert and Chelsea Wiepert; eighteen great nieces and nephews and an Aunt Helen Pieper.
In addition to her parents and husband Verna was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Wiepert.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 29, 2019