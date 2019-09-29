|
|
William J. "Bill" McKnight
July 27, 1927-September 27, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral services for William J. "Bill" McKnight, 92, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of East Moline, IL, will be 11:00 am Wednesday, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Mr. McKnight died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Silvercrest Garner, Bettendorf.
Bill was born July 27, 1927, in Quincy, IL, the son of Jerome and Gladys (Hamilton) McKnight. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He married Bernadine L. Johnson. She died in 1983. He later married Mary (Ames) Smith on April 15, 1984. He retired from John Deere Plow Planter, where he had been a manager. He enjoyed his years with Deere & Company where he mentored and shared his knowledge with the younger workers. He was an avid golfer and member of Short Hills and Oakwood Country Club. He and Mary loved traveling together. Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Ellen Smith, Lakeville, MN, and Amy (Todd) Williams, Bettendorf; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Byron Warren, Mountain Home, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; daughters, Nancy McKnight and Rebecca Warren; brother, Richard McKnight.
Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, where he had been a member.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 29, 2019