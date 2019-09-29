|
Mary Ellen (Cobert) Keane
January 19, 1926-September 23, 2019
IOWA CITY-Mary Ellen (Cobert) Keane , born in Iowa City, IA, January 19, 1926.
Parents: John Colbert and Delphine (Rummelhart) Colbert. She was one of a family of three daughters and six sons. Mary graduated from St. Mary's High School, Iowa City. She received her RN degree from Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. She took great pride as a surgical nurse in several hospitals.
Mary married John Dennis Keane in Iowa City in 1950. She and her husband have lived in Cedar Rapids IA, Waterloo IA, Minneapolis MN, and Moline IL, as John pursued his career with IBM. Since retirement, they have resided in Pompano Beach, Port St. Lucie, and Orange City, FL.
Mother of two sons, James and Mark. One son, James, precedes her in death. She was very proud of the accomplishments of her sons and has enjoyed the love of six grandchildren and six great grand children.
Fun and full of life, she made many friends wherever she went. She will be remembered and missed.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 29, 2019