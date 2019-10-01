Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-0252
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Catholic Church of the Visitation
Camanche, IA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:45 PM
Catholic Church of the Visitation
Camanche, IA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Catholic Church of the Visitation
Camanche, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benito Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benito John "Ben" Gonzales


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benito John "Ben" Gonzales Obituary

Benito "Ben" John Gonzales

May 6, 1930-September 30, 2019

CLINTON-Benito "Ben" John Gonzales, 89, of Clinton, Iowa, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at West Wing, DeWitt, IA. Visitation will be held from 4PM to 7PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Catholic Church of the Visitation, Camanche, where a rosary will be recited at 6:45PM. Services will be held at 10:30AM Thursday at the Catholic Church of the Visitation. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Nick Dose, Ben Dose, Blake Bark, Sean Smith, Triston Houzenga and Robert Fermon. Burial will be at 3PM Thursday at the Galva Cemetery, Galva Illinois, where military honors will be conducted. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting snellzornig.com.

Ben was born May 6, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Guadalupe and Maria (Ortega) Gonzalez. He was a 1948 graduate of the Galva High School. Ben married Nancy Florine in Galva, Illinois August 6, 1955; she died March 22, 1974. He later married Marjorie Byrnes in Omaha, Nebraska January 26, 1990.

He had been employed with the Burlington Northern Railroad for more than 34 years, starting as a telegraph operator and retiring as the Station Supervisor in Clinton.

Ben was a United States Air force Korean War veteran. He was a member of the Catholic Church of the Visitation and was an active 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was very active in athletics; he was an official for basketball, football, baseball, softball and track. Ben loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially attending their sporting events. Ben also played fast pitch softball and baseball as a young man. He and Marjorie traveled extensively after retiring.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Gonzales of Clinton; children, Benita (Tom Anderson) Gonzales of Eldridge, Iowa; Karla (Bill) Seitz of North Ft. Myers, Florida; Tonia (Steve) Bark of Camanche, Iowa; Andrea (Tom) Johnson of Palacios, TX; Melissa (Dewey Houzenga) Gonzales of Morrison, Illinois; Alysia (Michael) Hill of Victoria, TX; step-daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Fermon and Jacqueline Smith both of Loveland, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; half-brother, Santos "Chubby" (Theresa) Calderon of East Moline, Illinois and half-sister, Helen (Al) Coleman of East Lansing, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, three brothers and five sisters.

Memorials may be made to the family for a , the Church of the Visitation, the Knights of Columbus or masses.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now