Teresa Ann Payne
March 12, 1960 - October 1, 2019
NORTH LIBERTY-Teresa Ann Payne, 59, former Quad City resident, died Tuesday at UIHC following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Teresa's life will be October 17, 2019, Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. A time of sharing will be at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2019