Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Parkview Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Parkview Lutheran Church
Burial
Following Services
Allen's Grove Cemetery
Donahue, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Engler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Engler


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Engler Obituary

Larry E. Engler

January 2, 1948-October 2, 2019

DONAHUE-Larry E. Engler, 71, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East in Davenport, following complications after recent heart problems.

Larry was born January 2, 1948, to Harvey and Viola (Untiedt) Engler in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from North Scott High School and Bailey Technical Institute. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Wuestenberg in June of 1969, and recommitted those vows in March of 2019. Together the couple have a daughter, Amy, son-in law Randy, and two special grandchildren, Jakob and Courtney, the lights of Larry's eyes!

Larry was a lifelong farmer to the core, making sure to take care of his family by taking care of the land and animals he was blessed to have. He loved his red tractors and muscle cars. His favorite hobbies were NASCAR, pulling tractors and watching his grandchildren's activities.

He loved laughter and told a good joke to every audience he could find.

God kept Larry in the palm of His hand and gave us all a special gift, a second chance, after initial heart problems in 2010. He watched over Larry and his entire family those special nine years until it was time to call him home to Heaven.

He was proceeded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2:30 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Parkview Lutheran Church. Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in the church, The Rev. Peter Hoft officiating. Burial will follow at Allen's Grove Cemetery, Donahue.

Arrangements are in care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now