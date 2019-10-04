|
Larry E. Engler
January 2, 1948-October 2, 2019
DONAHUE-Larry E. Engler, 71, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East in Davenport, following complications after recent heart problems.
Larry was born January 2, 1948, to Harvey and Viola (Untiedt) Engler in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from North Scott High School and Bailey Technical Institute. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Wuestenberg in June of 1969, and recommitted those vows in March of 2019. Together the couple have a daughter, Amy, son-in law Randy, and two special grandchildren, Jakob and Courtney, the lights of Larry's eyes!
Larry was a lifelong farmer to the core, making sure to take care of his family by taking care of the land and animals he was blessed to have. He loved his red tractors and muscle cars. His favorite hobbies were NASCAR, pulling tractors and watching his grandchildren's activities.
He loved laughter and told a good joke to every audience he could find.
God kept Larry in the palm of His hand and gave us all a special gift, a second chance, after initial heart problems in 2010. He watched over Larry and his entire family those special nine years until it was time to call him home to Heaven.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 2:30 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Parkview Lutheran Church. Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in the church, The Rev. Peter Hoft officiating. Burial will follow at Allen's Grove Cemetery, Donahue.
Arrangements are in care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com