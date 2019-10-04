|
|
Hugh H. Morrill
September 8, 1940-October 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-Hugh H. Morrill, 79, of Davenport, passed away on October 1, 2019 at Unity Point Hospitals, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday October 7, 2019 in the Weerts Chapel. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors provided by Post 26.
Hugh was born on September 8, 1940 in La Plata, MO. to Bernard and Irene (Walden) Morrill. He served aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal. Following his service in the Navy, Hugh received his bachelor's degree in political science from Augustana College. He was united in marriage to Rose Solomon on October 2, 1976 in Columbus, OH. Hugh began a long career with John Deere in 1966 and held positions in Moline, IL, Columbus, OH, Des Moines, IA, and eventually returned to Moline, and where he closed his career in the area of Industrial Relations after 35 years of service.
In his retirement, Hugh enjoyed being the "Biggest Armchair Fan" of every sport; however, he was extremely partial to the Chicago Cubs, Bears and the Black Hawks. He loved taking meticulous care of his yard, playing card games of any kind, and sailing the Mississippi when the winds were favorable. Hugh was an avid World War II reader and attributes the greatest gift that Rosie ever gave him was a love of reading.
Hugh was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. His kindness, generosity and incredible love and adoration of his family was unconditional.
Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Rose; his son, Doug (Abby); and grandson Carter.
Memorials may be left to: s Project, or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2019