Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder
December 18, 1967-October 2, 2019
COLONA-Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder, 51, of Colona, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GiGi's Playhouse of the Quad Cities.
Marcie was born December 18, 1967 in Moline, the daughter of Albert H. and Evelyn L. (Stanlake) Taghon.
Marcie was a committed worker at Cardiovascular Medicine, Moline. She was an avid New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed traveling, home remodeling, going to concerts and spending time with family, friends and neighbors.
Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Taghon, Moline; sisters, Nancy (Cliff) Fitzsimmons, Burke, VA, Diane (Mike) Nemerguth, Spanish Lake, MO, Lisa (Mike) Cummings, Moline, Kristin Taghon (Craig Gunby), Barrington Hills, IL and Julie (Tim) Suter, DeKalb, IL; brothers, Steve (Cindy) Taghon, East Moline, Mike (Sandy) Taghon, East Moline and Mark (Dawn) Taghon, Bettendorf; 17 nieces and nephews; 1 great niece and 7 great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert.
