Roger Ray Deerberg
Febuary 25, 1950-October 3, 2019
LOWDEN-Roger Ray Deerberg, age 69, died Thursday October 3, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Services will be held on Monday October 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. A lunch will follow the service at the Lowden Legion. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 6 from 2-5 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. The family wishes those attending to dress in their favorite Hawkeye or Cubs attire. Burial will be in the Lowden Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Arlene (Orville) Wulf of Lowden; sons, Rodney (Jill) of Bennett and Doug of Wheatland; daughter, Kristi (Tony) Regennitter of Lowden; sister, Ronda (Larry) Gottschalk of Lowden; grandkids, Bryce & Brody Deerberg and JamesRay & JoEllen Deerberg; nephew, Lukas (Teresa) Gottschalk; niece, Trisha Gottschalk; and great nephew, Maxtan.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2019