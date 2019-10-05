|
|
Janet Lee Heyden
March 6, 1933-October 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Janet Lee Heyden, 86, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Janet was born on March 6, 1933, the daughter of Carl (Julia) Barton in Muscatine, IA. She was raised by Carl and Violet, after her mom's death at the age of 8. She graduated from Muscatine High School with the Class of 1951. Janet married John H. Heyden on July 27, 1957 in Muscatine.
Janet worked as an operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and babysat in her home for many years. Janet enjoyed playing cards, especially Cribbage with her husband. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Janet is survived by her husband John, daughter, Jennifer Sawyer and son, Wayne (Ruby) Blieu both of Muscatine, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Donald Barton.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2019