Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackson Gatton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackson Dean Gatton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackson Dean Gatton Obituary

Jackson Dean Gatton

October 2, 2019

BETTENDORF-Jackson Dean Gatton, of Bettendorf, IA, was born sleeping on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 to Zach and Lydia Gatton. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport, IA on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 3:30pm. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com Memorials may be made to the family. Memorial contributions will be used to create a scholarship fund in Jackson's Honor.

Those left to honor Jackson's memory are his parents; grandparents: Denice & David Ertz and Brent & Tracy Gatton; great-grandparents: Betty Swafford, Mike Sisco, Carol Ertz, and Dean & Sharon Bradley; aunts and uncles: Sarah (Kyle) Roed, Samantha (Davis) Lowenberg, Jesse Ertz, Zen (Jessica) Gatton and Zeke (Andrea) Gatton; and cousins: Jude, Thea & Sienna Roed and Sutton Lowenberg.

Those who proceeded him in death are his great-grandparents: Warren Ertz, Betty Sisco and Hubert & Glenadene Gatton.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now