|
Jerry Collins
June 28, 1934-October 3, 2019
BETTENDORF-Jerry Collins, 85 of Bettendorf, formerly of DeWitt, Iowa, died late Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Heartland Healthcare in Moline, Illinois.
Jerry Lee Collins was born June 28, 1934, in Atchison, Kansas, to John Jeremiah and Edwyne Roberta (Nichem) Collins. He graduated from Atchison High School and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Jerry married Josie Cashero on June 28, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He later graduated from St. Benedict College and then Kansas State with honors and a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. Jerry later received a Master's of Business Administration degree from Marquette University. He worked as a quality control director for Allis Chalmers, Harley Davidson, Case I.H., and after retiring from Newport News Shipyard Building, he served as quality control director and consultant for Sears Manufacturing.
Jerry enjoyed walking and running all his life, running in the Bix until he was 82 years old. He loved doing puzzles and reading, and was an avid camper, snowbirding yearly to Corpus Cristy, Texas.
He is survived by children, John (Ava) Collins of Ankeny, Scott (Sharon) Collins of Newburgh, Indiana, Susan Anderson of North Liberty, Kelly (Matt) Fahrenkrug of DeWitt; grandchildren, Rosemarie and Tess Collins, Kara (Seth) Nance, and Michael Collins, Keyes, Josie, and Lily Anderson, and Sadie Fahrenkrug; great-grandchildren, Jepsen and Tullis Nance; a brother-in-law, LeRoy Servaes; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josie, and a sister, Darlene Servaes.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service time of 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. The Rev. Eric Obermann officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.