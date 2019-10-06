|
Patsy Lee Bunch-Feeley
May 8, 1931-October 2, 2019
KNOXVILLE, IL-Patsy Lee Bunch-Feeley, 88, died peacefully at 9:52 p.m. on October 2, 2019 at Courtyard Estates in Knoxville, IL, with her daughter by her side.
Patsy was born on May 8, 1931 in Amarillo, Texas to Charles M. and Nellie Hazel (Harlow) Bunch. She had two brothers, Charles R. Bunch and Richard D. Bunch. She was raised in Rock Island, Illinois, graduating from Rock Island High School. She married Jack L. Grace in 1948. They later divorced. They had three daughters, Jacki, Deborah, and Jerri.
Patsy worked in various secretarial positions in the Quad Cities, including many years as secretary to the Dean of Admissions at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. Approximately forty years ago she moved to Port Angeles, Washington. There she served on many boards for various service and civil organizations in her community. She loved politics, and was also involved in running campaigns for political candidates. For 23 years, she served as Senior Legislative Assistant to Washington State Senator James Hargrove. She also ran his District Office in Port Angeles, when not in legislative session in Olympia. She helped many people to resolve their serious issues when no one else could. She retired from her work only 4 years ago, at the age of 84. Patsy loved music, everything from Patsy Cline to Andy Williams, to Nat King Cole, to Pavarotti. She loved "her" Olympic mountains in Washington. She was an amazing woman. She will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and two daughters, Jacki L. Tuttle, and Jerri L. Michl. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (James)Goodrich of Galesburg, Il, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, in Rock Island, Illinois. Chaplain Jordan Knight will officiate. Family and friends are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg, Illinois. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.