Evangeline Joy Stancliff
October 5, 2019
MOLINE-Evangeline Joy Stancliff was born at 1:15 a.m. on October 5th, 2019 and passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 1:50 a.m. the same day. Although our time with her was short, the love and joy she brought to us will last for the rest of our lives.
Evangeline was the daughter of K. Elijah and Samantha (Hempel) Stancliff of Moline.
She is survived by her paternal grandparents Kim and Liz Ryan of Bettendorf, IA and Kyle Stancliff of Ocala, Florida; maternal grandparents Justin and Kim Hempel of Moline, IL. Paternal great grandparents David Crawford of Beaver Creek, OH, and Red and Pat Stancliff of Aledo, IL; Maternal great grandparents Ken and Diane Hempel of Poplar, MT and Ken and Karon Lundeen of Rock Island, IL. She was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many extended family.
Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory of Moline is handling the arrangements. There will be a private ceremony with the burial following at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Silvis.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 8, 2019