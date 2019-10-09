|
Vicki L. Schjelderup
February 4, 1949-October 6, 2019
CLINTON-Vicki L. Schjelderup age 70 of Clinton, passed away Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Thursday 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery.
Vicki was born on Feb. 4, 1949 in Clinton, the daughter of Harold and Leona (Buell) Whiting. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Vicki was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Vicki is survived by her sister, Carolyn Sweeney; four nieces, Sharon (Bruce) Rounds, Tammy (Troy) Lewis, Shelly Kyarsgaard, and Debbie Johnson; several great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 9, 2019