Donald J. Martin
August 20, 1933-October 5, 2019
DAVENPORT-A Memorial Mass for Donald J. Martin, 86, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday from 4 until 8p.m. at the Knights of Columbus. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Don died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Silvercrest, Davenport surrounded by his family.
Don was born August 20, 1933 in Grand Mound, a son of Melvin and Esther (McManus) Martin. He proudly served in the Army. Don married Virginia "Ginny" Stichter on June 28, 1958 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove.
Don was unfiltered, sarcastic, outgoing, fun, and lovable patriarch of the Martin family. He had a great love of the Cubbies and ice-cold beer, and had a knack for story-telling. Don had a great passion for baseball, playing semi-pro ball in his younger years, and enjoyed coaching little league baseball, softball and bowling.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ginny Martin, Davenport; children: Michael (Joyce) Martin, Tampa, Florida, Gregory Martin, Sandra (Dan) Gayman, all of Davenport, and Jeffery Martin, Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren: Shane, Brendan, Jaime, Jessica (Anna), and Anna Martin, Ryan, Kyle (Kate Reyhons), Tyler Gayman and Amanda DeJarnette; great-grandchildren: Camden, Colton, and Grant; a sister, Esther (Marvin) Flammang, Grand Mound, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Martin, a grandson, Curtis Temple, and siblings: Collette Conroy, Delores "Sissy" Carleton, Bill Martin and Bob Martin. May they rest in peace.
